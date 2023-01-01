Ladder Capital: 8.1% Yield, 133% Dividend Coverage, Discount To BV

Feb. 14, 2023 3:03 AM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR)BXMT, STWD
Summary

  • Ladder Capital covered its dividend with distributable earnings in 4Q-22.
  • The loan portfolio is well-performing and the dividend coverage ratio is above 130%.
  • Ladder Capital’s stock is still available at a discount to book value.

Abstract reflection of business office buildings in glass window in downtown urban area

FangXiaNuo/iStock via Getty Images

Ladder Capital Corporation (NYSE:LADR) is a well-managed commercial real estate investment trust with a large portion of its assets invested in first mortgages, which provide the company with a consistent stream of net interest income.

Loans Segment Summary

Loans Segment Summary (Ladder Capital)

Interest Rate Increases

Interest Rate Increases (Ladder Capital)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LADR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

