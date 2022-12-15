Tesla: Why We Aren't Buying The Rally

Feb. 14, 2023 3:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY2 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
777 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla shares have experienced an enormous rebound in 2023.
  • However, questions about demand have been raised by recent registration numbers in China.
  • The company appears to have scrapped plans for an expansion of the Shanghai plant.

Tesla motors showroom with cars and illuminated logo branding at dusk London UK

AdrianHancu

As The World Turns

Well, it's certainly a whirlwind few weeks for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls and bears alike. After bottoming out near the $100-$110 range, the stock has mounted an incredible rally in 2023 with share prices topping the $200 mark.

Tsla YTD

Koyfin

Tesla Investor Deck

Telsa Investor Deck

cnevpost.com

cnevpost.com (copyright)

cnevpost.com

cnevpost.com

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
777 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.