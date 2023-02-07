Yamaha Corporation (YAMCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Yamaha Corporation (OTCPK:YAMCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Satoshi Yamahata - Director and Managing Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Satoshi Yamahata

Now I'd like to start a briefing on the highlights of the first three quarters of FY March 2023. During the first three quarters, although we face challenges such as semiconductor shortages, reduced demand for entry-level models and COVID-related disruption in China, the revenue increased year-on-year partly due to the favorable exchange rates. The profit also increased year-on-year due to the increased revenue, including the price adjustments in response to rising costs and the impact of exchange rates.

As for the full-year forecast due to the continued COVID-related disruptions in China and the further decline of consumption in Europe, we revised it downward from the previous forecast. However, on the year-on-year comparison, we are expecting increase in both the revenue and profit.

Please turn to Page 3. Here are more specific results for the first three quarters. The revenue was ¥338.2 billion. The core operating profit was ¥38.7 billion. The core operating profit ratio was 11.5%, and the net profit was ¥30 billion. This is including the boost from the exchange rates, but we achieved year-on-year increase in the revenue and profits.

Moving on to Page 4. The previous year's profit was ¥34.9 billion, but it increased by ¥3.8 billion to ¥38.7 billion this year, and here is the breakdown. The positive impact of exchange rate was ¥5.5 billion. And while various costs were rising, we try to pass them on to the prices. As a result, the increase in sales, production model mix and price optimization was ¥7.8 billion, which more than offset the cost increase. The SG&A increased by ¥3.4 billion, and they were mainly the costs for shipping, IT and advertisement.

