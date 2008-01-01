Top 4 Takeaways From My Past Decade Of Investing Experience

Feb. 14, 2023 4:07 AM ET2 Comments
Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • The top takeaways from my last decade of investment experience.
  • Two free spreadsheet tools to help plan for the long term.
  • My portfolio so far.

Boy Standing at Crossroad in Path

DejanKolar/E+ via Getty Images

Epiphany #1

Life was peachy before the financial crisis started to really bite hard during 2008. I was senior counsel to a Washington DC based law firm. My wife and I had put aside some retirement savings (helped along

photo

Guincho Beach (Author's photo)

spreadsheet input

Google Spreadsheet (Google Finance)

returns

Portfolio returns (Portfoliovisualizer.com)

input

Spreadsheet inputs (Google Finance)

map

Lifetime Financial Map (Google Finance)

portfolio

Author's portfolio (Author's spreadsheet)

perormance

Long-term portfolio performance (Google Finance)

poerforme

Long-term benchmark performance (Google Finance)

This article was written by

Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
8.87K Followers
Individual value investor with strong penchant for dividend growth.  A former tax and estates attorney who retired in his early 40s and expatriated to Lisbon, Portugal with his family. Now writes about tax law, portfolio strategy and life in sunny Portugal.Association with SA author Evelyn TriasContributor, CNBC

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX, MCD, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in all securities listed in the attached spreadsheet. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any calculation in any of the interactive spreadsheets included in this article. I am not a tax advisor, accountant or investment advisor. Nobody can rely upon the accuracy of any calculation or statement in this article of attached materials. The article is written only for entertainment's sake.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.