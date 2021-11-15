4 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Retirement Dream Buys

Feb. 15, 2023 7:15 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, FLIC, MMM, MO5 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2023 has been a surprising and confusing year for everyone. If you're not confused, you're not paying attention.
  • Fortunately, high-yield aristocrats are available to let you escape the rat race, by offering safe and growing income that can pay the bill no matter what happens next.
  • These four high-yield aristocrats yield a potentially very safe 6.2%, offer 12% to 13% long-term return potential, as well as 11% to 15% income growth, just as they've delivered for 38 years.
  • They are the kinds of companies that can let you sleep well at night no matter what is happening with inflation, interest rates, the Fed, geopolitics, or the stock market.
  • They can help you achieve financial freedom because ultimate short-term prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Mature couple looking at the view in their waterfront home.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 has been a confusing year for investors. As Bloomberg's Jonathan Farrow put it, "if you're not confused, you're not paying attention."

x

CME Group

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Ritholtz Wealth Management

x

Ben Carlson

x

Ben Carlson

x

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
101.08K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns MO, ENB, and MMM in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.