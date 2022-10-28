Dollar General: Margin Compression Continues To Be A Major Concern

Feb. 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)TGT, WMT
King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
123 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General is likely to maintain a mixed outlook in 2023.
  • Margin compression is a major headwind for DG as there is a shift in sales mix, increasing production cost and surging inventories.
  • DG may be able to turn the tables as major economic backdrop start to improve and the company expand to Mexico.
  • DG is now fairly valued with no meaningful upside. The stock remains a “Hold”.

Sale

AdShooter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been on a sideways drift for the past eight months, trading between the range of $218 to $262. While its overall return has not been great, it is believed

Chart

Chart

Chart

Operating Performance

Morningstar

This article was written by

King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
123 Followers
I am interested in investing in undervalued mid-cap ($1B - $100B) growth stocks. Young-cap companies may expose your portfolio to huge risks but matured mega caps have less growing potential. I will be searching for stocks with a robust balance sheet, strong growth prospects, and potentially having a 20%+ grow over the next twelve months. My interest is in consumer staples, consumer discretionary and REITs, as they are easily understandable and close to our daily lives. I will also utilise my chartered surveyor (MRICS) background to provide distinctive insights. Please feel free to drop me a line and wish everyone success in investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional investment advisor. No information in this publication is intended as investment advice to buy/sell. The past performance data shown is not a guarantee of future results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.