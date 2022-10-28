AdShooter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been on a sideways drift for the past eight months, trading between the range of $218 to $262. While its overall return has not been great, it is believed that the company is likely to maintain a mixed outlook in early 2023. On the one hand, DG may encounter margin compression that will hurt its bottom-line performance. On the other hand, I found several metrics improved that may turn the tables. However, with the stock at an unattractive valuation, investors shall wait to invest in DG or seek better investment opportunities. Read my previous coverage on DG here.





Major Headwind - Margins Compression

In 2022 Q3, DG reported a surprising earnings result which missed estimates and provided a weak guidance for 2022 Q4 due to inflationary pressure, increased operating expenses and inefficiency within the company’s internal supply chain. While I found the top-line of DG still robust, gross margin and operating margin declined by almost 2% on a quarterly basis. As such, the bottom-line shall face challenges as margins are likely to continue be disappointing.

Shift in Sales Mix

Sales in the consumables category, including paper and cleaning products, packaged food, snacks, health, etc., has been a dominant force in attracting sales and customer traffic for DG, especially in a weakened economy. But it tends to have lower gross margins than consumer discretionary products. While consumer sentiment is still wandering around at a low level, I noted there is a shift in sales mix.

Consumables are accountable for 79.96% of net sales in the first three quarters of 2022, which is up from 77.03% last year. On the other hand, higher margins categories including seasonal products, home products and apparel sales dropped by 2.1%, 0.6% and 22.8%, on a year over year basis respectively. This shows a clear consumer behavioural shift to consumables due to high inflationary pressure and the effect of stimulus check passing away, which may cause margins to shrink.

Increasing Production Cost

Besides, the company reflected that it experienced higher-than-anticipated cost pressures. Despite the escalating production cost alleviating from the peak in April 2022, the Core PPI level is still well above the past decade’s average. The major culprit is the global supply chain interruption caused by Covid-19 and then the war in Ukraine.

As Mr John Garratt explained in the 2022 Q2 earnings conference call:

We do expect to continue to see mixed pressure over the course of the remainder of the year as sales outperformance on consumables, exceeds non-consumables, as everybody is seeing. And we also do expect to see ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher fuel costs, as well as increased product cost inflation.





Surging Inventory Level

Merchandise inventories of DG surged in 2022. In the first three quarters of 2022, merchandise inventories was reported at $7,144 million, up from $5,614 million last year. It also increased by 28.4% on a per store basis. The rise in inventories caused operating cash flow to cut almost half. To pay off debt and maintain sufficient liquidity, the company issued long-term debt of $2.3 billion (with 4.25% to 5.5% of interest rate). After issuing debt, the balance sheet of DG is still decent. The table below shows some financial health metrics of the discount retailer.

Debt-to-asset ratio 0.57 Equity-to-asset ratio 0.21 Debt-to-equity ratio 2.7 Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Gurufocus)

Making things worse, the increase in inventory level was not well positioned to meet the increasing demand of consumables, and declining sales in discretionary products. Inventories for Seasonal category was up 49%, and Home Products category escalated by 58%.

Despite the management being optimistic about their secular shift to higher margins products over the long term, there will be short-term pain for the company.

Still remember the day that DG, Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and other retailers plummeted last May? The surge in inventories led TGT to mark down prices, which shrank the margins significantly.

Mr John Garratt, however, is confident about the quality of the inventories. As explained in the 2022 Q3 earnings conference call:

As you look at markdown risk, while up from the unusually low levels last year, markdowns are still well below pre-pandemic levels. If you look at the majority of the inventory growth, it's really driven by inflation. We feel very good about the quality of the inventory, ability to mitigate the markdown risk.

Turning the Tables?

Margin compression is a major problem for many retailers entering 2023. However, I see the macroeconomic backdrop may turn into DG's favour in the near term.

A weaker economy tends to favour discount stores as consumers tighten their belts and shift to purchasing less expensive goods and staples, leading to robust foot traffic to discount stores. According to Placer.ai, traffic to Dollar General increased by 22.8% from pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2022. Despite the narrowing margins, the increase in traffic shall overshadow the downside risk. Same-store sales increased by 6.8% on a YoY basis last quarter and it was forecasted that comparable sales will increase by 6% to 7% in Q4 2022.

As Core CPI and Core PPI have been on a declining trend, consumer sentiment will improve and the production cost pressure may alleviate gradually. In fact, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index bottomed in July 2022, which may reflect consumers higher willingness to spend in consumer discretionary products. This could benefit DG as the company rapidly expanding pOpshelf, an idea to expand DG’s non-consumables initiative. The company planned to nearly double the pOpshelf store count next year, and approximately 1,000 locations by year-end 2025.





As the largest discount retailer in the U.S., DG still expands its store count to grow non-organically. It owned 18,818 stores in 47 states (data as of 28 October, 2022) and recently expanded its business to Mexico. At the time of writing (12 February 2023), DG opened two stores in Mexico and expected to operate 35 stores by the end of 2023. Its initiative to expand its business internationally is a good strategy to achieve better earnings, as it has relatively limited room to grow domestically at this scale.

But DG's non-consumables initiative and its rapid expansion in U.S. and Mexico increase the capital expenditure and operating cost of the company. Return on invested capital (ROIC) and return on asset (ROA) has been on a declining trend since 2018, showing the capital of DG was utilized less efficiently in recently years.

Morningstar

Conclusion

Although DG is a popular defensive stock pick that should be well-positioned to navigate tough times, I found the stock fairly valued now. DG has a PE ratio (TTM) of 22.31, which is slightly higher than the 5-year average. If the company grows 7.71% in earnings in 2023 as analysts anticipated, and the stock returns to its 5-year average, there will only be a 1.2% upside for the rest of the year.

Margins compression remains a major problem for many retailers, including DG as there is an obvious shift to consumables, an increase in product cost and a surge in inventory level. TGT provided us a good example of how bad the result could be if inventories aren’t managed properly. The current macroeconomic backdrop is actually turning into the favour of DG though. Traffic to the stores improved, with CPI and PPI data declining.

However, with non-existence of margin of safety and a mixed outlook entering 2023, DG remains a “hold”.

Please feel free to leave a comment below to discuss your opinion.