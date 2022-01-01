Beat The Market With A Disciplined Portfolio Strategy

Feb. 14, 2023 4:45 AM ETUPRO, ADBE, BOND, BRK.A, BRK.B, JEPI, LOW, SCHD, TQQQ, TSLA, TSM1 Comment
MM Research profile picture
MM Research
39 Followers

Summary

  • I provide an overview of my current portfolio value and strategy.
  • I consider 'Critical Velocity' to be the point at which every dividend reinvestment yields 1 additional share.
  • I use what I call my 'Individual Security Purchase Plan' to maintain a consistent, traceable approach to equity investments. I want wonderful businesses with strong growth at attractive prices.
  • This is a very new strategy, so I do not have a large return or value, but I look forward to publicly tracking the performance here.

3D bar graph with long shadows

PM Images

Intro

I'm beginning coverage of my very own equity portfolio, explaining in a bit of detail why I've selected my positions and the overall strategy. I began this account in February of 2021 with about $100, and have grown the principal

This article was written by

MM Research profile picture
MM Research
39 Followers
We help you take control of your investment journey. We identify outstanding businesses through value investing principles and economic analysis. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, we're committed to equipping you with the knowledge to make well-informed and profitable investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE, BRK.B, SCHD, JEPI, BOND, TSM, TSLA, TQQQ, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.