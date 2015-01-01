Canada Goose: Needs To Deliver Consistent Free Cash Flows

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
120 Followers

Summary

  • GOOS has built an excellent reputation within the luxury apparel industry by delivering iconic and timeless products to its customers.
  • Last year, GOOS reported over $1 billion (CAD) in revenue which represents an exceptional 21.5% growth year over year.
  • Shares of GOOS are expensive based on a discounted cash flow analysis.
Man with Canada Goose black jacket in New York

helen89

Overview

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. The company was established in 1957 and is head quartered in Toronto, Canada.

GOOS organizes itself into three operating segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
120 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The company is expensive based on a discounted cash flow calculation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.