Enviva: Near Term Should Be Solid, But Long-Term Worries Persist

Feb. 14, 2023 5:38 AM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
73 Followers

Summary

  • Wood pellet demand is strong in Europe and Asia.
  • EVA has a price advantage versus competitors in other countries.
  • However, biomass is heavily subsidized and questions remain about whether wood pellets actually reduce carbon emissions.

Wood pellets as a regenerative energy source

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

While I have some worries about biomass being a viable business over the long haul, long-term take-or-pay contracts, strong demand powered by generous subsidies, and a recent EU ruling confirming wood pellets as a viable renewable energy source

New Plants

Company Presentation

Wood Pellet Demand

environmentalpaper.org

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
73 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.