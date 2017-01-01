At Knowles, The Worst Of The Smartphone Cycle Seems Priced In

Feb. 14, 2023 5:45 AM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.46K Followers

Summary

  • Knowles had mixed fourth quarter results, with worse sales and better margins, but guided down sharply for the first quarter.
  • Smartphone demand is still very weak, and it has been joined by weak consumer demand across audio, compute, gaming, and smart home.
  • The Precision Devices business offers interesting leverage to electronic warfare, med-tech, and electrification, and management is looking to build this through M&A.
  • Knowles shares look undervalued on margins, with a fair value in the low-$20's, but I don't really like it beyond its rebound trade potential.
Micromechanic Structure

Fontanis/iStock via Getty Images

Weak demand in consumer markets, smartphones in particular, has been the bane of many semiconductor stocks for several quarters now, but Knowles (NYSE:KN) has taken a worse beating than many, with the shares down more than 20% over the past

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.46K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.