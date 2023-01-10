Northern Graphite Battery Anode Materials Plans Are Very Impressive But Can They Execute

Summary

  • Northern Graphite 100% owns the Lac des Iles (LDI) graphite mine in Quebec, advanced stage Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, & the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia.
  • Northern Graphite plans to build North America’s largest Battery Anode Materials (BAM) Plant to produce 200,000 tpa of battery anode material in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, Canada.
  • Valuation looks very appealing but risks remain high.
Battery uses nanowires area of one or both of its electrodes

Love Employee

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing marketplace' on January 12, 2023; but has been updated for this article.

Today's article will focus on Northern Graphite's current mining operation in Canada (Lac des Iles), the potential for Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite 5 year price chart

Yahoo Finance

A summary of Northern Graphite's operations and projects

Company presentation

Projects summary

Company presentation

Northern Graphite's flake graphite production growth plan to reach 300,000 tpa in 2027

Company presentation

Northern Graphite Q3, 2022 financial results

Company news

Some details on a possible JV between Graphex and Northern Graphite

Company news

Map showing the proposed location of the BAM plant in Baie-Comeau in Quebec, Canada

Northern Graphite announcement January 10, 2023

Battery anode material sells for US$6,000+/t, compared to flake graphite at US$500-2,500/t

Company presentation

Comparison to peers valuation as of Nov. 2022

Company presentation

Near term catalysts

Company presentation

Flake graphite demand set to surge as the EV boom takes off - Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & the IEA

Graphite deficits are coming soon - BMI graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Summary of Northern Graphite

Company presentation

Trend Investing

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow.https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

