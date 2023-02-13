Outlook For U.S. Fixed Income And Equities Amid Tighter Financial Conditions

Summary

  • Following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) series of aggressive interest-rate hikes, inflationary pressures have shown signs of easing. We believe this may pave the way for a “pivot to a pause” in monetary policy.
  • The impact of tightening financial conditions is uncertain as we go through 2023. We are mindful of risks given a potential economic slowdown, which can impact corporate earnings (fundamentals) and company valuations.
  • We will continue to favor fixed income, particularly investment-grade credit, if the asset class continues to offer what we consider attractive yields and total return potential.
  • We believe that a broad exposure to equities is important, particularly in companies that can prove that they are resilient and offer appreciation potential.

By Edward D. Perks, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Income Investors

Following the 25-basis point (bp) increase that the Fed announced on February 1, 2023, Franklin Income Investors Chief Investment Officer Ed Perks answered questions about his outlook on US interest rates

Federal funds rate tightening trend

Increasing yields across fixed income sectors present expanded opportunities - US investment-grade corporates, US high-yield corporates, US aggregate bonds, 10-year US Treasuries

S&P 500 progression of consensus earnings per share estimates, December 31, 2006 to December 31, 2022 - Earnings expectations starting to come under pressure

