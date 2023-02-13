Twilio Q4 Earnings Preview: Read-Through From Other Internet Companies Is Strong

Feb. 14, 2023 6:28 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Shares of Twilio, already up nearly 25% this year, are poised for further gains after it reports Q4 results.
  • Read-through from ecosystem companies including Meta and Uber point to strong user activity that could lift net expansion rates.
  • Twilio's cost-cutting efforts, including a new layoff of 17% of global staff, should also appease conservative investors and lead to significant margin expansion.
  • Trading at just under 2x forward revenue, Twilio remains quite modestly valued.
  • Twilio next reports results on Wednesday, February 15.
U.S. Markets React To UK Referendum On EU Membership

Drew Angerer

It's a big year for tech rebounds, but we have to be extra vigilant that the stocks we're investing in also have fundamental firepower to justify these gains. So far earnings season is playing out well for most companies, but post-earnings reactions have

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

