monday.com Q4 Earnings: Witnessing History

Feb. 14, 2023 6:33 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
Summary

  • monday.com is a unique company in probably the most crowded segments of the SaaS space.
  • Q4 earnings confirmed that monday is sticking to its transformative leader position.
  • Besides a rosy sales outlook for 2023, non-GAAP operating margin reached positive territory for the first time in company history.
  • Even after post-earnings surge valuation seems still compelling.
busracavus/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) based in Tel-Aviv, Israel is a unique company in probably the most crowded segment of the SaaS space: project and work management software. In my previous article on the company (“monday.com: Making A Difference

