Strong Small-Cap Insider Buys: Q4 2022 Update

Feb. 14, 2023 7:20 AM ETHLF, HLMN, JELD, MLKN, PACK, PGRE, PRG, SPY
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
626 Followers

Summary

  • After bringing you the first installment covering large-cap insider buys last week, today's article will focus on exciting insider movements on small caps in the fourth quarter.
  • Three out of five of our last quarter small-cap picks have outperformed the market since the end of the last quarter, including PROG Holdings, Ranpak, and Jeld-Wen.
  • This quarter's small caps that found their way to our list include Hillman Solutions, MillerKnoll, Herbalife Nutrition, and Paramount Group.
  • This is our list of research-worthy small-cap stocks that, in our view, enjoyed a period of unusual attention from corporate insiders that spiked our interest.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina

What were some strong insider buys in Q4?

In order to search for companies that experienced periods of particularly concentrated corporate insider purchasing activity, we once again evaluated thousands of S-4 filings in the fourth quarter. Attention was focused on companies that

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
626 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.