Midway last year we opined that Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) lacked conviction for adding additional equity risk in long-biased portfolios. With "bullish and bearish factors on both sides of the investment debate" this supported a hold thesis, opting to wait on acting on either directional view [long, short]. After reporting its Q4 FY22 numbers, the stock has met our price objective of $49. Subsequently, QGEN's growth percentages reflected a performance, that, per CEO Thierry Bernard's language "again, exceeded [its] outlook".
Before we continue with the Q4 results analysis, we'd note that QGEN's portfolio has derisked substantially with the wind-back in reliance on COVID-related revenues. In fact, it's worth noting that ~75% of the Q4 result stemmed from non-COVID segments. For this reason, management are constructive on the QIAstat, NeuMoDx and QIAcuity trio, seeing this now as "a menu play" rather than a COVID play – a classification that is potentially accretive to the installed base, and new registrations.
Looking at the results in greater detail, QGEN marked numerous cumulative milestones across its main divisions; namely, >3,200 cumulative placements of its QIAsymphony system, 14,000 in the QIAcuity division, and has 5,000 EZ1 and EZ2 systems in the field. Tied to the derisking points above, the QIAstat-Dx system also observed 3,500 placements by year's end, illustrating the growth excluding COVID-19. With respect to management's "menu" comments, the NeuMoDx platform continued to penetrate accounts and signifies ~10% market share. It now claims a broad assay menu with 16 CE-IVD tests, having cumulatively placed over 300 platforms in laboratories worldwide.
Switching to the quarterly numbers, it was another mixed period for the company. Top-line sales were reported at $498mm, a 14% YoY decrease with ~500bps of FX headwinds baked in. Ex-COVID segments outpaced internal expectations, reporting a 15% increase, driving full-year ex-COVID sales growth of 14% in [constant currency, ("cc.")], in-line with guidance. On the contrary, Q4 COVID-related sales decreased 60% YoY in cc. and saw a decline of 30% for the full-year, totalling $470mm, illustrating our derisking points from above. It pulled this down to adj. EPS of $0.50, in-line with estimates, with growth compressed by FX cross rates.
Moving down the P&L, gross margins were flat at 67.7% and benefited from better sales mix from QIAstat-Dx numbers, yet adjusted operating margin compressed ~300bps YoY to 30.6%, as the firm diverted capital toward its growth initiatives. In particular, R&D investment lifted ~50bps YoY to 8.9%, and the firm lost ~200bps of leverage at the SG&A line.
Exhibit 1.
Observing cash flows, CFFO lifted by 12% YoY to $750mm and reflected the revenue upsides above. It pulled this to FCF of $586mm, a growth schedule of 30% YoY. Related to the FCF movement, QGEN diverted capital away from PP&E investments, and managed to retire $433mm in net debt, now at $443mm on the balance sheet. Subsequently, leverage tightened to 0.5x from 0.9x same time last year, a sound move given the current rates climate.
With respect to the divisional highlights, important takeouts include the following:
Exhibit 2. Non-COVID upsides [note: CER = cc.]
Subsequent to the growth numbers listed, management expect $2.05Bn in revenues, projecting a sharp decrease in COVID-related to $200–$210mm. It looks to pull this down to adj. EPS of $2.10, with ~$0.30 dilution from its Verogen acquisition.
In the last publication, we had guided to a $44–$49 target range "suggesting the stock could be fairly valued". With shares at the upper end at range the stock is trading at 23x trailing GAAP earnings, a 5% discount to the sector. As it stands, QGEN is also trading at 3.2x book value on a forward EV/EBIDA of 14.6x. Looking to management's estimates of $2.10 per share at the bottom in FY23, this looks to a price target of $48. Alas, and again, we suggest the stock could be fairly valued trading at these ranges. This target is supported by the quant factor grading [Exhibit 3].
Exhibit 3. QGEN Seeking Alpha factor grades
As QGEN continues to reorganize its portfolio post-COVID management remain optimistic on FY23 growth numbers. Here we are guiding to a fair value 23x P/E and see it currently trading at a premium to the implied $48. Without the scope for valuation upside in this analysis, we reiterate our hold rating on the QGEN stock price.
