ZRE: A Diversified REIT ETF With A 4.5% Yield

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • With an annualized yield of 4.5%, ZRE has one of the highest yields of the large fund providers in Canada.
  • BMO’s equal weight approach offers downside protection against company specific risk in the portfolio.
  • With 23 individual REIT holdings, it is the best diversified REIT ETF on the S&P/TSX.
  • ZRE offers a convenient means of earning passive rental income and upside exposure to real estate investments.

Hand holding magnifying glass and looking at house model with row of coin money, house selection, real estate concept.

sommart

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

BMO's Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE:CA) is a diversified fund providing steady dividend income from a portfolio of S&P/TSX-listed REITs. With an annualized yield of 4.51%, ZRE

ZRE Performance vs XRE and VRE

ZRE Performance (Seeking Alpha)

ZRE Calendar Year Performance

ZRE Calendar Year Performance ('BMO')

ZRE Distribution History

ZRE Distribution History (Author)

ZRE Distribution By Tax Source

ZRE Distribution By Tax Source (Author)

ZRE Sector Allocation

ZRE Sector Allocation ('BMO')

REIT Sub Sector Forecast

REIT Sub Sector Forecast (RBC Capital Markets)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.95K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.