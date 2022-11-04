Anawat_s

Co-produced with Treading Softly

I love a good contrarian outlook.

Lately, we've seen some massive short reports from research houses that have done tremendous damage to their target company's share value. One massive example is Hindenburg Research going after one of the richest men in the world and his massive empire:

Short reports can expose massive potential issues in companies. Yet they can also be filled with mischaracterizations and poor accounting methods. Everyone has a spin.

A short report is often designed to hurt a company's share price to move it downward and let the report writers earn money from the company's pain. We're not going to say that all of these reports have bad motives, but there is often a profit incentive for scaring people. A short position does not need claims to be true to profit. They only need others to believe the claims are true for at least a short period of time.

When we are exposed to parts of a company that is attacked, we aim to provide a level-headed approach to various claims and see if they hold water or are pure fabrication.

Are the claims true? Are they false? Often the answer is in the middle, with half-truths or exaggeration being used. Sometimes the foundation is true, but the writer will come up with an outlandish conclusion. It really is no different than reading an article by someone with a long position. Some will be well-researched with sound theories, and others won't be.

One of HDO's holdings was recently the target of a short report. We go through some of the main claims to see if they represent real problems that we should be concerned about or whether the writers are simply wrong.

A Holding Takes a Hit

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) fell 10% last week in response to a short report. We don't hold the common, but we do have the baby bonds and the preferred security in our portfolio. These holdings were not spared and fell in sympathy with the common shares.

The report makes numerous allegations. As such short reports tend to do, they produce a large number of scary-sounding claims in rapid-fire secession. Like a spiteful ex in divorce court, they make allegations without regard for reality.

We read this report, and we don't give it any credibility at all. It makes several assertions that can be dismissed out of hand. For example, it claims:

RILY’s Balance Sheet Will Take a $175 Million Hit in Q2 If its SPAC Is Liquidated: RILY jumped in on the SPAC craze in 2020 and 2021. At the beginning of 2022, RILY had two SPACs on its books, BRPM 125, and BRPM 250. RILY raised total net proceeds of $345 million for both SPACs. RILY held that money in trust and consolidated it into its financial statements under the line item, “prepaid expenses and other assets” on RILY’s balance sheet. When these SPACs undergo the merger, that $175 million comes off the balance sheet and goes into the merger (or back to investors if they choose to redeem and get their money back).

This is a half-truth. If its SPAC is liquidated, the $175 million will come off of the asset side of the balance sheet. We can see that here:

However, balance sheets have two sides. Assets and liabilities. Prepaid expenses, on the asset side, will always be balanced out by an obligation somewhere else. You can't prepay an expense without carrying the liability.

We can look it up in RILY's 10-Q, where it says:

p) Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests in Equity of Subsidiaries The Company records redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries to reflect the economic interests of the class A ordinary shareholders in the BRPM 250 sponsored SPAC and the 20% noncontrolling interest of Lingo. These interests are presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries within the condensed consolidated balance sheet, outside of the permanent equity section. The class A ordinary shareholders of BRPM 250 have redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company’s control.

Redeemable noncontrolling interests are subtracted before you get to shareholder equity.

When we look at the bottom half of the balance sheet, we see it.

If the SPAC were redeemed, then the $175 million would come off the asset side prepaid expenses. That isn't the full story because of the "Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries" which would be reduced by the amount of equity redeemed. The two numbers would offset each other.

The net impact on shareholder equity is zero. Equity and book value for common shareholders remain entirely unchanged.

Whoever wrote this report is either ignorant or intentionally misleading. Either way, it greatly reduces the credibility of the report.

The report also alleges that RILY is purchasing equity in a deal with Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE), a bitcoin mining company. The report says:

As part of the deal, RILY will purchase $1 million worth of GREE shares at $0.75 per share in an offering underwritten by … RILY where it takes 15% of the offering proceeds.

RILY is the underwriter of the deal. By definition, underwriters purchase the stock from the company and sell it. The underwriter doesn't seek to profit from owning the stock. They profit from being the middleman collecting a fee.

This deal is a bit complex with a few moving parts, but the summary of it doesn't tell the whole story. Here is from the actual 8-K:

Note there are several pieces conveniently ignored by the short report.

1: RILY is purchasing $1 million in common shares at $0.75/share, through the ATM agreement.

2: Atlas Holdings LLC is purchasing another $1 million in equity, again through the ATM which RILY collects a fee on.

3: GREE will make a $1.9 million principal payment to RILY.

4: GREE will pay RILY $1 million, payable in common equity.

So the net result is that RILY pays $1 million for 1.33 million common shares. Which is what the short article discussed. What wasn't discussed is that Atlas Holdings will buy another $1 million in shares, GREE will pay RILY $1.9 million in principal, and will hand RILY an additional 1.33 million common shares as a fee.

So, in the end, RILY pays $1 million but receives $1.9 million in cash, plus additional cash through the ATM fees that RILY gets and the underwriter and 2.66 million common shares that it can hold or sell at its leisure. RILY ends up with more cash than they had before the deal.

In a dream world, no borrower would ever default on debt, but in the real world, RILY is extracting cash. This is the kind of deal you would expect an investment bank to do with a distressed borrower. They are prioritizing extracting as much cash as soon as possible because of the risk that the debt might not be paid off.

If GREE recovers, then the 2.66 million common shares that RILY holds could result in a massive profit. In one modification, RILY recovered $900k in cash and another approximately $100k in underwriting fees. So roughly a net $1 million was recovered in cash on an $11 million loan. Plus a few million in common shares, and GREE still owes for the balance of the loan that RILY can try to recover later, either outside or inside bankruptcy court. Hands down, it is a good deal for RILY. It is a necessary evil for any existing GREE shareholders.

When dealing with distressed companies, this is what investment banks do. They put themselves in a position to mitigate any losses and recover as much cash as possible, while simultaneously increasing their exposure to potential upside if the company pulls through. If GREE manages to get by, that equity could result in a huge gain. If GREE files bankruptcy, RILY will have already extracted quite a bit of cash and will look to recover what it can in the bankruptcy process.

We could go on, but the bottom line is that we didn't find the short report to be insightful. The allegations carry few teeth. The only thing we agree about is that the common shares might not be the best investment. We wouldn't have blind confidence in the common dividend, that's why we positioned ourselves in the higher levels of the capital structure. RILY does do a lot of work with smaller and struggling companies.

What the short report either doesn't understand or intentionally ignores is that RILY doesn't get most of its revenue from trading or from collecting interest on debt. RILY's bread and butter is collecting revenue for services and fees.

It's nice when trading brings in revenue, but we all know 2022 wasn't a great year for trading, especially among IPO names. Fortunately, it isn't at all necessary for RILY to have great trading returns for it to be able to service its own debt.

Conclusion

As bond and preferred security holders, this short report was considerably weaker than others we have seen against other firms. However, it's having the desired impact on the common shares of RILY.

Management has responded by openly buying up shares:

This is their attempt to show passively that RILY stock is a great name to hold and are happy to collect high yields from their common shares. Source

We are not recommending the common shares for income, although they have become much more attractive in recent trading sessions. We firmly hold the preferred securities and baby bonds in our income portfolio.

B. Riley has seven baby bonds outstanding, and two preferred stocks.

These holdings show no added risk from the short report and their ability to be paid remains stable.

Climbing higher in the capital stack has provided us with the added protection to our income that we desired and now this short attack has simply made those holdings once again available at highly desirable prices.

That's an income investor's dream.