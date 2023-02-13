Consumer Forecast 2023-2024: Growth Now, Recession Later

Feb. 14, 2023 8:45 AM ETXLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, IYC, GBUY
Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
953 Followers

Summary

  • The past gap between consumer income and spending - savings - presents the most important factor for expenditures in 2023-2024, though interest rates and the prospect of recession will both play a role in spending decisions.
  • So far aggregate consumer spending has held up fairly well, but with small declines in the two latest months.
  • When the Fed is tightening, we expect the early effects on consumer spending to be limited to interest rate-sensitive categories.

Man at the shopping

Jelena Danilovic

Consumer income and spending, inflation-adjusted

Income Rose More Than Spending Due To Pandemic Stimulus (Dr. Bill Conerly based on data from U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)

The past gap between consumer income and spending - savings - presents the most important factor for expenditures in 2023-2024, though

Excess saving - cumulative actual trend

Savings Above Pre-Pandemic Trend (Dr. Bill Conerly)

This article was written by

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
953 Followers
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.