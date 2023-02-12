ThitareeSarmkasat

It was surprising to see stocks soar yesterday in advance of today’s Consumer Price Index report for January, but I think it is reflective of a market that continues to look forward, as it forges a new uptrend. The day-to-day price action is a different story, and there is the potential for a sharp pullback if investors decide to look in the rear-view mirror when digesting today’s inflation number. Concerns have grown that an increase in gasoline prices and an uptick in used-car prices could boost the monthly increase in the CPI, resulting in less disinflation than expected. If so, I don’t see it interrupting the overall decline in prices that has been steady over the past six months. Still, a hot monthly number will be the perfect excuse for a pullback in stock prices that I would view as a pause to refresh.

I am far more concerned about where the rate of inflation will be six months from now than where it was last month or over the past year. On that front, the New York Fed’s consumer survey brought good news, which is what fueled yesterday’s rise in stock prices. While one-year inflation expectations held steady, consumers’ expectations for income growth in the coming year saw its largest one-month drop in the 10-year history of the survey. In fact, the rate of increase fell from 4.6% to 3.3%, which is within Chairman Powell’s stated target of 3-4%. That is the range that he views as necessary to bring the rate of inflation down to the Fed’s target of 2%. Expectations for wage disinflation is a precursor to continued price disinflation.

This is great news for the bullish narrative and the soft landing scenario, but it fell on deaf ears for the Wall Street strategists who keep calling for much lower stock prices. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson is focused on continued rate hikes in combination with an earnings recession, accusing the stock market of “refusing to accept this reality,” but I think he is simply frustrated that the stock market isn’t accepting his bearish outlook. Yes, corporate profits are expected to decline sequentially and year-over-year in the current quarter, but the trough in earnings appears to be in. Again, the market is looking forward to an improving rate of change.

The bond market is also looking forward, as credit spreads continue to narrow, which does not suggest a deteriorating fundamental landscape. Yet JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic warns that investors should be overweighting bonds and underweighting stocks because “a recession is currently not priced into equity markets.”

It is impossible to determine how investors will react to this morning's CPI report. Regardless, it is yesterday’s news. I will continue to look forward at the leading indicators of tomorrow’s number. That is far more important.