The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results, as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Compared to the Q3 quarter, which was a beat all around along with a raise in outlook, Q4 seems to be a mixed bag on initial review with EPS being inline, revenue beating by 1%, and global unit case volume declining by 1%.

I have a history of reviewing Coca-Cola's earnings, as can be seen here and here. Referencing past articles and using the same approach to cover the latest numbers not only holds the authors accountable but also leads to consistent Quarter-on-Quarter or Year-on-Year comparisons. Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the recent earnings (some numbers are for the full year)

Q4 EPS of 45 cents came in line with expectations. That means, for FY 2022, Coca-Cola reported a comparable, non-GAAP EPS of $2.48. As of this writing, the stock is trading at $61 pre-market and that means Coca-Cola is trading at a trailing earnings multiple of 24.50.

Q4 Revenue of $10.13 Billion beat by $180 Million. That helped Coca-Cola achieve a 11% full year revenue increase to $43 Billion.

Organic sales came in at 15%, well above the consensus of 11%.

Global unit case volume declined 1% in Q4 but was up 5% for the full year. This is an often overlooked but important metric for Coca-Cola. It includes beverages sold directly and indirectly by Coca-Cola and its partners.

Full year Free Cash Flow ("FCF") was $9.50 Billion, a big decline from the $11.2 Billion the previous full year. Is that concerning? I will evaluate this in detail after Coca-Cola announces its expected dividend increase this week but for starters, dividend coverage looks just about okay based on even the declined Free Cash Flow as the company needs $7.612 Billion in FCF to cover dividends. The FCF based payout ratio is breaching into the 80% mark as a result. That worries me a little bit but as I mentioned, let's evaluate that after the upcoming dividend increase.

Coca-Cola has managed to gain market share in Nonalcoholic-Ready-To-Drink ("NARTD") in both U.S and international markets. With not many avenues to increase sales organically, NARTD is an important market for Coca-Cola, as it is expected to grow at about 6%/yr till to reach about $1.5 Trillion in 2030.

Outlook and Conclusion

All the above is in the rearview mirror. What is the outlook for Coca-Cola shares here on?