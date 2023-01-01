Gates Industrial Playing Catch-Up With Sentiment After Supply Issues Undermined 2022

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.46K Followers

Summary

  • Gates beat fourth quarter expectations with 16% organic revenue growth, but weakening end-market demand has management expecting no volume growth in 2023.
  • Supply chain issues hit the company hard in 2022, but margin, free cash flow, and return leverage have been lackluster for some time and need to improve.
  • Valuation is undemanding up through the high-teens, and there's more upside available if management can unlock more margin leverage.
Timing belt set, kit of timing belt, vehicle part

s-cphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Supply chain pressures were an issue for most industrial companies in 2022, but not many seemed to struggle as much with them as Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES), and these challenges (including lost or deferred revenue and weaker margins) have definitely impacted

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.46K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.