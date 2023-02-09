DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 9:25 AM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.24K Followers

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laila Halvorsen - CFO

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Chris Tsung - Webber Research & Advisory

Anders Karlsen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Geoffrey Scott - Scott Asset Management

Michael Beall - Davenport

Laila Halvorsen

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining DHT Holdings fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.

I'm joined by DHT's President and CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld. As usual, we will go through financials and some highlights before we open up for your questions. The link to the slide deck can be found on our website, dhtankers.com.

Before we get started with today's call, I would like to make the following remarks. A replay of this conference call will be available at our website, dhtankers.com, until February 16. In addition, our earnings press release will be available on our website and on the SEC EDGAR system as an exhibit to our Form 6-K.

As a reminder, on this conference call, we will discuss matters that are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations about future events as detailed in our financial report. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. We urge you to read our periodic reports available on our website and on the SEC EDGAR system, including the risk factors in these reports for more information regarding risks that we face.

Our balance sheet is in excellent shape. The quarter ended with $126 million of cash. And in addition, the company's availability under our revolving credit facilities was $234 million, putting total liquidity at $360 million as of December 31. Financial leverage is about 19.4% based on market values

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.