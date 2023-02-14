The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:05 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.24K Followers

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Leveridge - Vice President-Investor Relations & FP&A

James Quincey - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

John Murphy - President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Kaumil Gajrawala - Credit Suisse

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore

Charlie Higgs - Redburn

Operator

At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to The Coca-Cola Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. All participants will be on listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call. I would like to remind everyone that the purpose of this conference is to talk with investors, and therefore, questions from the media will not be addressed. Media participants should contact Coca-Cola's Media Relations department, if they have any questions.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim Leveridge, Vice President of IR and FP&A. Mr. Leveridge, you may now begin.

Tim Leveridge

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Murphy, our President and Chief Financial Officer.

We posted schedules under Financial Information in the Investors section of our company website at coca-colacompany.com. These schedules reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures, which may be referred to by our senior executives during this morning's discussion to our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. You can also find schedules in the same section of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.