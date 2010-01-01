Nevro: Treating Patient Back Pains, Causing Shareholder Back Pains

Feb. 14, 2023 11:11 AM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Nevro Corp. has seen multiple boom-bust cycles in its share price, and we are in the bust phase again.
  • Unlike previous times, the Nevro Corp. growth story has been impaired, with revenues stable for a while now.
  • Sales multiples look reasonable, but lack of growth and large losses make it hard to become upbeat about Nevro Corp. stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Male doctor hands doing physical therapy By extending the back of a male patient

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

When Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) went public late in 2014, I urged a cautious tone on NVRO shares after the pain-relief company had seen a successful public debut. Shares rose as much as 50% on their

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.02K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.