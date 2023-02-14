Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 10:36 AM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY), NHYKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.24K Followers

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pål Kildemo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Line Haugetraa - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Major - UBS

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Hydro's Q4 2022 Presentation and Conference Call. We will start off with a presentation by our CFO, Pål Kildemo, followed by a Q&A session. Note that you will need to be dialed into the conference call in order to ask questions after the presentation.

With that, I turn the microphone over to you, Pål.

Pål Kildemo

Good morning, and welcome from me as well. It's a pleasure to share both our fourth quarter and full-year results with you today. And I would like to start with the key highlights from the quarter. Let's turn to Slide 2.

For Q4, we reported an EBITDA of NOK 7.2 billion. Strong results on the back of strong aluminum markets, but down from the third quarter on lower upstream prices and higher costs. As uncertainty has increased and demand weakened in the fourth quarter, we have had strong focus on cash release and margin management with a free cash flow coming in at NOK 5.8 billion.

For the full-year, we are very pleased to report a second consecutive year of record results with an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 39.7 billion, which is 42% increase from 2021. The higher realized all-in metal and alumina prices, record high results in both Extrusions and Energy, highly influence the full-year results. These factors were offset by higher fixed and raw material costs upstream.

We are also pleased to report a full-year adjusted RoaCE of 22%, over double of our overall profitability goal

