Google's Bard Is All The More Reason To Load Up

Feb. 17, 2023 4:00 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.22K Followers

Summary

  • GOOG's stock price is near its 2Y lows after the Bard mishap, providing investors a chance to subsequently reduce their dollar cost averages.
  • The company is more than a search engine, with YouTube's 2.56B MAU, Google Cloud's growing RPO, and Google Play's 32.8% market share.
  • Combined with the robust FY2022 revenues of $282.83B and net income of $59.97B, GOOG remained the largest advertising company globally.
  • Mishaps like Bard might only fuel the company's speed and rate of innovation moving forward.
  • As a result, investors should take advantage of this correction while it lasts.

Portrait of her she nice attractive cheerful cheery positive trendy luxury wavy-haired lady throwing 100 hundred million expenses isolated over bright vivid shine violet lilac background

Deagreez

We previously covered Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) here in January 2023. At that time, GOOG's search engine moat had been questioned by many market analysts and SA contributors alike, due to the exciting arrival of ChatGPT. The

GOOG 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

GOOG 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.22K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.