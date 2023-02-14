FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 11:42 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oystein Kalleklev - Chief Executive Officer

Knut Traaholt - Chief Financial Officer

Oystein Kalleklev

Hi, everybody, and welcome to fourth quarter results presentation for Flex LNG. It's February 14, Valentine's Day. So, I'm Oystein Kalleklev. I'm the CEO of Flex LNG Management. And will be joined by our CFO, Knut Traaholt, who will give you some more details on the numbers a bit later in the presentation. The presentation will be concluded with a Q&A session. And as you might recall, best question this round will get an original [Flexington] [Ph] bed linen set for two people. So, I hope you can provide some questions either by sending us an email on ir@flexlng.com or just use the Q&A button in the webcast.

So, before we being, just want to remind you about our disclaimer related to forward-looking statements. We do provide some non-GAAP measures and, of course, the detail level we can provide here is limited given the time.

So, with that let's review the highlights. Revenues for the quarter came in at $98 million, in line with previous revenues guidance of $95 million to $98 million, where our numbers this quarter was boosted by our [index ship] [Ph] in a booming spot market. Net income and adjusted net income came in at $41 million and $55 million, respectively, where the main difference is we realized gains of $14 million on derivatives during Q4. Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share was $780,000 and $1.02 respectively. In November last year, we announced the extension of three ships with Cheniere, where we added a minimum of 14 years of contractual backlog to an already, rather sizable backlog.

Knut will tell you today that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.