InMode Ltd. (INMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 11:44 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Miri Segal - Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC

Moshe Mizrahy - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Michael Kreindel - Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Yair Malca - Chief Financial Officer

Shakil Lakhani - President, North America

Dr. Spero Theodorou - Chief Medical Officer

Rafael Lickerman - VP of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Jon Lee - Jefferies

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Jeff Johnson - Baird

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to InMode Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Miri Segal, MS IR. Please go ahead.

Miri Segal

Thank you, operator and everyone, for joining us today. Welcome to our conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements, and that the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call. If you have not received a copy of the release, please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Changes in business, competitive, technological, regulatory and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements made today. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. As such, we can give no assurance as to the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and assume no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

With that, I'd like to pass the call over to Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and CEO. Moshe, please go ahead.

Moshe Mizrahy

Thank you, Miri, and to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.