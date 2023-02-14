PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 11:50 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Willoughby - SVP, IR

Prahlad Singh - President and CEO

Max Krakowiak - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derik de Bruin - Bank of America

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Joshua Waldman - Cleveland Research

Liza Garcia - UBS

Dan Arias - Stifel

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Paul Knight - KeyBanc

Max Masucci - Cowen

Dan Leonard - Credit Suisse

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the PerkinElmer Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Steve Willoughby, SVP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Willoughby

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PerkinElmer's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Prahlad Singh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Max Krakowiak, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statements that we've outlined in our press release issued earlier this morning and also those in our SEC filings. Statements or comments made on this call may be forward-looking statements, which may include but are not necessarily limited to financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested by any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements made today represent our views as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future, even if our estimates change. So you should

