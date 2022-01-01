mahiruysal/iStock via Getty Images

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) stock jumped 37% in regular trading yesterday before registering another 20% gain in after-hours trading, erasing months of losses off the charts. This spectacular performance came on the back of a series of Tweets by Citron Research led by renowned short-seller Andrew Left. Since the start of the pandemic, Citron Research has diverted from its short-focused strategy to publish reports and Tweets on long opportunities as well. Yesterday, the research firm claimed in a series of Tweets that ContextLogic has become the most asymmetrical opportunity in the market with the company being grossly undervalued. The investment thesis highlighted by Citron Research for ContextLogic boils down to two major factors.

ContextLogic's business model is comparable to Temu but the former has failed to gain traction in the market despite a strong liquidity position. ContextLogic's new management team includes former Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) executives and it is hard to bet against this team of highly capable individuals as the company looks set to launch into the future.

In the remainder of this analysis, these two factors will be discussed in depth along with the risks faced by the company to determine whether ContextLogic is attractively valued today.

Temu vs Wish

If you had not heard of Temu until last Sunday, chances are you now know the company because of the Superbowl commercial Shop Like A Billionaire. It is not common practice for a Chinese firm to splurge millions of dollars for a Superbowl commercial, but Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), the owner of Temu, went against the grain this time around given that Temu is proving to be a massive hit in the U.S. already. Although Wish has struggled to get going in the U.S. in the last 12 months with MAUs declining to 24 million in Q3 2022 from 60 million a year ago, Temu has got off to a tremendous start. Before comparing the two platforms, let's look at Temu's business model.

Temu is a discovery-based shopping app that offers a personalized feed of shopping deals for its users. The company sources products from China and ships them directly to the U.S., offering inexpensive products to American consumers. The platform's primary selling point is cheap prices compared to its e-commerce counterparts. Temu got off to an explosive start in the U.S. thanks to aggressive marketing, which is a strategy used by many Chinese platform companies to attract users at the launch of a platform so that they can improve their AI algorithms to offer a better user experience. Temu was launched last September, and on October 17, the app became the most downloaded shopping app on the iPhone App Store in the United States.

Exhibit 1: Temu's rank on the App Store, shopping category

Marketplace Pulse

Source: Marketplace Pulse

According to data from Sensor Tower, Temu was the most downloaded free app in the U.S. in all categories from January 15 to February 12, and today, Temu remains the second most downloaded free iPhone app in the United States. Temu's rise has a lot to do with the cheap prices, relatively high-quality products, and the rising popularity of discovery-based shopping.

Wish, owned by ContextLogic, offers a similar discovery-based shopping experience to users, and both these platforms stand to gain from the continued growth of this market segment. In the U.S., many consumers associate online shopping with Amazon which offers a search-based shopping experience where users visit the Amazon website or open the Amazon mobile app mostly knowing what they are looking for. In contrast, discovery-based shopping feels more like combing through the aisles of a supermarket and stumbling across an interesting product. Temu, Wish, and popular online fashion retailer Shein are collecting customer data to offer them a personalized shopping feed with recommended items in the hopes that users will eventually find and purchase products that match their interests.

While I have no doubt that Wish will also benefit from the growth of discovery-based shopping in the U.S., I believe it is unreasonable to expect Wish to achieve Temu's recent success any time soon. Yo Free Samples, a popular online platform among U.S. consumers looking for deals, has found that Temu offers better quality products compared to Wish. Temu also stands out with its fast delivery times as well.

Exhibit 2: Comparison of Temu and Wish

Yo Free Samples

Source: Yo Free Samples

Temu also offers a $5 credit if a purchased item is not delivered before the guaranteed delivery date, which is probably one of the most innovative compensation schemes in the e-commerce industry.

ContextLogic, in my opinion, will benefit from the increasing preference for discovery-based shopping resulting from Temu's explosive growth, but the company still has its work cut out to successfully execute its turnaround strategy.

The management team and valuation

ContextLogic's management team brings years of experience in leading teams in China. Interim CEO Joe Yan served as the General Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Google China while Chief Administrative Officer Devang Shah served as the General Counsel of Zynga. Vivian Liu, the CFO, was the VP of Huawei before moving to Lexmark and eventually ContextLogic. Jerry Louis, the Chief Technology Officer, brings his experience from his stints at eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Booking Holdings (BKNG). The leadership team certainly seems capable of creating value for shareholders, but the company will have to navigate challenging industry dynamics resulting from the rising competition.

From a valuation perspective, Mr. Market predicts the company to soon go out of business. The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $837 million in cash and short-term investments and no long-term debt. Total liabilities stood at $337 million, putting the company's unrestricted cash at $500 million for valuation purposes. At a market capitalization of less than $475 million, ContextLogic is trading below cash. If the company can successfully execute its turnaround strategy and gain market share in the fast-growing e-commerce industry, WISH stock is likely to deliver huge returns from here. However, investors need to consider the below possibilities too.

ContextLogic reported operating cash outflows of $100 million in Q3 2022, and in the last 11 quarters, the company, on average, reported operating cash outflows of $105 million. This continued cash burn could be one of the main reasons for it to be trading below cash in the market. ContextLogic has not established itself as the preferred platform for discovery-based shopping in the U.S., and Temu has disrupted the market in just a few months, exposing the flaws of Wish. Given that no competitive advantages are in sight, it does not seem reasonable to conclude that ContextLogic will grow because of the favorable industry dynamics. Simply put, growth is not a guarantee for ContextLogic.

There is no doubt that ContextLogic is trading at distressed valuation levels today but unfortunately, I do not find any catalysts on the horizon that could tilt the odds in favor of investors.

Takeaway

ContextLogic stock skyrocketed yesterday aided by positive remarks from Citron Research. The company, however, is yet to establish itself as a leader in the discovery-based shopping category, and its competitors such as Temu are backed by Chinese tech giants with deep pockets. For these reasons, I believe the risk-reward profile of investing in WISH is not in favor of investors today.

