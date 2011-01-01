Adyen: Punished For Outperformance

Feb. 14, 2023 1:25 PM ETAdyen N.V.
Summary

  • Last week, after the earnings were released, Adyen's stock dropped 15%, its biggest single-day drop since its IPO almost 5 years ago.
  • Were the earnings really that bad? We analyze the numbers.
  • The biggest reason for the big drop was probably the big miss on EBITDA. There are very valid reasons for this, though.
  • There was another reason for the market to worry as well: Adyen appointed a co-CEO and there is a shakeup of executives. I don't think this is worrying and I explain why.
  • As a long-term investor, companies thinking about and investing in the long-term perspectives are perfect and Adyen is such a company.
We always take the surest path towards long-term, sustainable return, even if that road is more extensive and complex to navigate.

From Adyen's H2 2022 shareholder letter

Last week, Adyen's stock

Adyen processed volume H2 2022

Adyen's H2 shareholder letter

Revenue vs net revenue Adyen

Adyen's H2 2022 shareholder letter

Net revenue Adyen evolution

Adyen's H2 2022 shareholder letter

Adyen geographical breakdown of revenue

Adyen H2 2022 shareholder letter

Adyen H2 2022 EBITDA

Adyen's H2 2022 shareholder letter

Adyen announces more hires

Adyen November 2022 press release

EBITDA margins H2 2022

Adyen's H2 2022 shareholder letter

