Why Energy Is A Buy After The January 2023 CPI Report

Feb. 14, 2023 1:06 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)BP, BPAQF, CI, COP, CVX, FSR, KMX, UAL, UNH, XOM, SP5001 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • The January 2023 CPI report confirms disinflation in play.
  • Price decreases in automotive, medical care, and airlines do not necessarily indicate a buy.
  • Energy prices are poised to benefit oil and gas investors.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »

Young sad woman leaning on shopping cart while standing among produce aisle at supermarket.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

The highly anticipated Consumer Price Index report is becoming a market fixation. Speculators could use the CPI rising by 6.4% before seasonal adjustment, higher than the consensus increase of 6.2%, as an excuse to sell. Optimistic investors might point to

COP stock

COP Stock (Seeking Alpha Premium)

CI stock

Seeking Alpha Premium

UNH stock

UNH Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.28K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.