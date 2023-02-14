Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 12:54 PM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Barry - Director, Investor Relations

Thomas Lorenzini - President

Tiffany Sy - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Erdner - Jones Trading

Chris Muller - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Seven Hills Realty Trust's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Kevin Barry, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barry

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President, Tom Lorenzini; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tiffany Sy. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the fourth quarter of 2022. We will then open the call to a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is strictly prohibited without Seven Hills Realty Trust's prior written consent. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Seven Hills beliefs and expectations as of today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.