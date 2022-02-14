Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 1:32 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Celso Goncalves - EVP & CFO

Lourenco Goncalves - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Emily Chieng - Goldman Sachs

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Lawson Winder - BofA Securities

Philip Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Andreas Bokkenheuser - UBS

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Maria, and I am your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cleveland-Cliffs Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

The company reminds you that certain comments made on today's call will include predictive statements that are intended to be made as forward-looking within the safe harbor protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and news releases filed with the SEC, which are available on the company's website.

Today's conference call is also available and being broadcast at clevelandcliffs.com. At the conclusion of the call, it will be archived on the website and available for replay.

The company will also discuss results excluding certain special items. Reconciliation for Regulation G purposes can be found in the earnings release, which was published yesterday.

At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Celso Goncalves

Thank you, Maria, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. 2022 was the 175th year for Cleveland-Cliffs, and we celebrated this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.