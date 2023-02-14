Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 1:35 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Hunziker - IR

Larry Silber - President and CEO

Aaron Birnbaum - SVP and COO

Mark Irion - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sherif El-Sabbahy - Bank of America

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Larry Stavitski - Wells Fargo

Mig Dobre - Baird

Brian Sponheimer - GAMCO

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Herc Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After today's speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Leslie Hunziker, Senior Vice President of IR Communications, you may begin your conference

Leslie Hunziker

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Herc Rentals' fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. Earlier today, our press release, presentation slides, and 10-K were filed with the SEC and are all posted to the Events page of our IR website at ir.hercrentals.com.

Today we’re reviewing our fourth quarter and full year results with comments on operations and our financials, including our view of the industry and our strategic outlook. The prepared remarks will be followed by an open Q&A.

Now, let’s move on to your Safe Harbor and GAAP reconciliation on slide three. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the environment as we see it today, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties.

I would caution you that our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.