Stephen Brashear

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is taking an early lead in the “AI war” that’s shaking up the tech sector this year. It was the first big tech company to wow investors with moves in the large language model (“LLM”) space, including a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, a Bing ChatBot demo, and an Edge financial analysis demo. These moves impressed investors and tech reviewers alike, with well-known tech reviewer Linus Sebastian exclaiming “holy [expletive]!” when Bing answered a highly technical question accurately. By contrast, Google’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) moves underwhelmed investors, most notably when the Bard AI publicly answered a question incorrectly.

So, Microsoft certainly enjoys a lead in the public imagination. Whether this lead will translate to high profits remains to be seen. Recently, Morgan Stanley (MS) estimated that working an LLM into Google Search would cost $6 billion per year in EBIT, because LLMs use more server resources than conventional search does. This seems to corroborate Satya Nadella’s claim that AI would shrink Google’s search margins, although the same point applies to Microsoft: Bing will become more costly to run once the LLM goes live.

The business opportunities for Microsoft stemming from AI are pretty clear. There is significant potential to increase search market share, increase Edge adoption, and maybe even boost the gaming segment with advanced enemy AI. The number of potential use cases is basically unlimited, though the profit picture remains to be determined. The bottom line impact might be less than what investors are hoping for, as LLMs are extremely costly to run.

The big question for investors, then, is “how does AI contribute to Microsoft’s overall business?” We know that Windows is the leading desktop operating system, that MSFT’s cloud business is profitable and successful, and that MSFT is a big player in the gaming industry. These are all great assets for Microsoft. What investors need to ask is, will AI really deliver the business improvements needed to take things to the next level?

Where Microsoft’s Business Stands Today

Microsoft today is a highly diversified tech conglomerate with a strong competitive position in many different verticals. Among its notable assets are:

Microsoft’s competitive position looks pretty solid. If you look at the markets above, you’ll see that Microsoft is first or second place in several of them. In some of these markets, like operating systems, the number of competitors is small, so there is reason to think that MSFT will continue making good money in them.

The question is, how will AI help Microsoft improve its competitive position, and ultimately its profitability, over time?

The most obvious applications are in Bing Search and Edge. People use search engines to retrieve information: including a chatbot in Bing reduces the need to click on links, by serving users one clear “answer” that incorporates info from many sources. Google doesn’t have this feature just yet, so if Bing rolls it out on schedule, it may gain market share in search. Bing’s chatbot is definitely impressing reviewers. In a recent podcast, Linus Sebastian and his co-host repeatedly expressed amazement at Bing’s capabilities, which are not impeded by the “2021 data cut-off” limitation that ChatGPT is subject to. The bot can search the web, integrate multiple sources of information, and give answers that incorporate information from current events. That’s pretty impressive.

A similar use case exists in Edge. Edge is one of Microsoft’s less popular products, being behind Chrome and Safari in adoption. Microsoft has been trying hard to get its browser market share back, but it hasn’t had much success. AI-powered Edge could change that. A recent demo showed that you can view a PDF in the new Edge and get a quick summary written by AI. If Microsoft gets that feature out to the public quickly then it might gain share over Apple (AAPL) and Google.

Azure is Still the Most Exciting Part of Microsoft’s Business

Microsoft’s various AI endeavors are very promising, but their financial impact remains to be seen. For now, the company’s biggest ace in the hole is still Azure.

Azure is Microsoft’s cloud offering that competes with AWS and Google Cloud. The segment is profitable, is growing quickly, and it benefits from AI directly, by providing the infrastructure that AI runs on. OpenAI uses Azure for its server infrastructure. This relationship isn’t generating cash flow for Microsoft right now, as MSFT offered Azure credits in lieu of cash for its $10 billion investment. As a result of this deal, Microsoft got its OpenAI stake without too much cash outflow. That’s a good thing, but the deal also committed MSFT to running Azure servers that don’t generate cash. The overall effect is mixed. Still, the fact that OpenAI uses Azure may serve a marketing talking point for Microsoft, leading other AI companies to use the service.

Azure made a big contribution to MSFT’s most recent quarterly results. In the second quarter, Microsoft delivered:

$52.7 billion in revenue, up 2%.

$20.4 billion in EBIT, down 8%.

$16.4 billion in GAAP net income, down 12%.

$2.32 in adjusted EPS, down 6%.

Overall, the results missed analyst estimates, and coincided with a selloff the day after they came out. Certainly, we wouldn’t take these results as a positive, but consider how much Azure contributed to them. Azure grew at 31%, and was 40% total revenue. The Windows, Xbox and devices categories saw negative growth. Had it not been for Azure’s strong showing, Microsoft’s revenue growth would have been negative. So, Azure is doing Microsoft a massive service with its rapid growth and consistent profitability.

Valuation

So far, the factors we’ve looked at point to Microsoft being a great company. It’s taking a lead in AI, it has a fast-growing cloud business, and is getting vast amounts of free publicity due to its perceived AI dominance. It all looks great. Indeed, it’s great enough that I once held a position in Microsoft, which I sold at a tidy profit near the end of the 2021 tech bubble. At that time, the stock was getting outrageously expensive (it cost about $340), and I sold on valuation concerns. I consider the stock a worthy buy now, but it is still a little on the pricey side, trading at:

28 times earnings.

9.7 times sales.

10.7 times book value.

23.21 times operating cash flow.

None of these multiples are anywhere near “low.” Several of them are even higher than Apple’s multiples, and Apple is usually considered expensive. On the bright side, Microsoft enjoys high profit margins, so it can become relatively inexpensive even with a high price/sales ratio. For now, though, the price/earnings multiple is very high.

Another multiple worth looking at is the price/free cash flow multiple. This one isn’t recorded by Seeking Alpha Quant, but the cash flow statement does state that free cash flow per share is $7.98. That would give us a price/free cash flow ratio of 34, which is extremely high and much worse than the P/E ratio.

One Risk to Watch Out For

If Microsoft’s valuation doesn’t deter you from investing in it, then you can consider buying it. There’s no question that it’s a great company, it’s just kind of expensive.

Apart from the valuation, there is one other risk worth watching:

Costs stemming from the speedy AI chatbot rollout. In order for Microsoft to deliver on its promise of AI powered search and browsers, it will need to release the products fairly quickly. If it takes too long, then Google might beat it to the punch. Currently, the AI powered Bing is just a demo; most people can only test out three sample questions, only a handful of people can use the real thing. If Microsoft rolls out the full public release quickly, then it will face high server costs (owing to the vast resources LLMs use), and possibly PR issues if the ChatBot gives inaccurate results that harm people. On the other hand, if Microsoft waits long enough to work all the kinks out, then maybe Google will achieve mass public release faster. The point is that rolling out ChatBots to a mass audience will be very expensive, certainly in terms of server load, and maybe legally as well.

Nevertheless, Microsoft is a great business on the whole. Even if Bing and Edge go nowhere, Azure is already the backbone of the world’s most popular AI app (i.e. ChatGPT), and the company has many profitable, growing segments. Like most tech companies, it’s not growing very fast this year, but it is highly profitable. On the whole, you can do much worse than owning MSFT stock.