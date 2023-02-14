USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Porter - VP, General Counsel & Secretary

Eric Long - President & CEO

Eric Scheller - COO

Mike Pearl - CFO

Conference Call Participants

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Mosca - Mizuho Securities

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the USA Compression Partners, LP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Porter, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. Thank you. Please go ahead, Mr. Porter.

Chris Porter

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

This morning, we released our operational and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. You can find a copy of our earnings release as well as a recording of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at usacompression.com.

During this call, our management will discuss certain non-GAAP measures. You will find definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in our earnings release.

As a reminder, our conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include projections and expectations of our future performance and represent our current beliefs. Actual results may differ materially. Please review the statements of risk included in this morning's release and in our filings. Please note that information provided on this call speaks only to management views as of today, February 14, 2023, and may no longer be active at the time of a replay.

I'll now turn the call over to Eric Long, President and

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.