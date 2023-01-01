Investing In Platinum In 2023: Why PPLT Is Worth Considering

Summary

  • Due to positive macroeconomic and fundamental drivers, we expect platinum to be a profitable investment in 2023.
  • Supply-side constraints and consumption supported by increased regulations aiming at reducing pollution in the automotive industry will tighten the market balance of the platinum market.
  • The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF offers investors exposure to the physical platinum bullion market to benefit from a potential appreciation in platinum prices.
  • Find out why PPLT could be a good fit for your investment portfolio, and learn about the factors that could affect the price of platinum in the coming year.

Thesis

We believe that platinum will be a profitable investment in 2023 due to a combination of favorable macroeconomic and fundamental drivers. On the macro front, the anticipated depreciation of the dollar, along with looser financial conditions in the United States as

Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

