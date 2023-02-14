mikdam

February 14th, 2023.

On October 13th, 2022, the S&P 500 (SP500) hits its bottom in this bear market (so far). Stocks were down 28%, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) was down 35%, and many of Wall Street's favorite blue-chips were down 50% to 80%.

Bear markets are a great time to buy the world's greatest companies right before a face-ripping rally. Well, we've seen stocks rally 20% off those lows, and some of the most beaten-down names are up 30%, 40%, or more.

But guess what? Even with the market off to its 8th-best start to the year in U.S. history, table-pounding Warren Buffett-style "fat pitches" are still available.

I'm talking about world-beater blue-chips, including dividend aristocrats like British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI). In fact, I recently bought a lot more BTI after it "disappointed" Wall Street by announcing the temporary suspension of its buyback program.

Well, I'm here to pound the table and let you know that British American stock isn't just one of the best dividend deals on Wall Street today. It's actually the best time in 20 years to buy this 7.4% yielding aristocrat.

So, let me show you the three reasons why you might want to buy this 7.4%-yielding dividend aristocrat before everyone else does.

Reason One: Earnings Were Excellent

BTI hasn't had a strong start to the year like the rest of the stock market. That's largely due to a "disappointing" earnings release and growth stocks becoming red-hot this year.

Those Who Bought During The 50% Bubble Have Suffered

BTI spent several years in a bubble, thanks to low-interest rates causing a "TINA" or "there is no alternative" blue-chip high-yield bubble.

It became 50% historically overvalued by 2017.

The same overvaluation as the S&P in March 2000

The S&P took 13 years to permanently recover from such absurd valuations.

Buying even God's own company at a 50% historical premium is just asking for poor returns for many years.

British American Since The First Dividend Kings Recommendation

Since we first recommended BTI in late October 2019, despite one of the worst bear markets in the company's history, investors have made nearly 10% annual returns, thanks to those very safe, generous, and steadily rising dividends.

BTI: The Best Valuation In 20 Years

BTI is trading at 7.9X forward earnings, an anti-bubble valuation that's the lowest in 20 years.

It's been stuck at this valuation for four years now, causing some to wonder if 8X earnings is the "new normal." I'll explain why it's likely not in a few minutes.

But guess what happens if BTI never returns to its historical 13 to 14X earnings? Then you'll make a 7.4% yield + long-term growth, which management is guiding for 7% to 9% per year.

management total return guidance is 14.4% to 16.4%

analysts expect 16.5%.

In other words, BTI trading at a P/E of 8 forever (which isn't likely) doesn't break the investment thesis based purely on BTI's transition to a smoke-free future.

British American 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

If BTI grows as expected and returns to a historical fair value of 13.3X earnings, it could double in the next three years.

13.3X earnings are what countless numbers of investors paid during a period when regulators have never stopped cracking down on tobacco

The risk profile has never changed in 20 years; 13x to 14X is what BTI is worth, according to investors, as long as it grows from 3% to 9%.

British American 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

What is BTI worth when it grows at 3% to 9% long-term? 13 to 14X earnings. That's not my opinion. That's objective market history.

What is BTI expected to grow at in the future? 7% to 9% with a 9.1% analyst consensus, again, an objective fact right now.

What could BTI deliver if it returns to historical market-determined fair value and grows at the 8.1% analysts expect through 2028? 243% or almost 20% annually.

Again, not pie-in-the-sky speculation or hope, but simple math, as you can see above.

15% to 21% CAGR 5-year consensus total return potential range.

And guess what? Those return forecasts are also backed up by history.

British American Rolling Returns Since 1985

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

BTI's average 12-month return since 1985 is 16.3%, pretty much what analysts expect in the future.

Its average rolling 15-year return is 15%, which is what management is guiding for.

And the last time BTI was this undervalued? It delivered 25% annual returns over the next 15 years.

2,740% in 15 years

a 28-bagger in 15 years

and a 30X return from 2000 lows to 2017 bubble highs.

This entire time BTI was averaging 8% growth, just like management says to expect in the future.

You might be wondering why "this time isn't different?"

Simple, BTI isn't a tobacco company; it's a nicotine company and always has been.

No one smokes because they like the taste of cigarettes; they do it for the nicotine.

Philip Morris International

Nicotine isn't a dying business; it's a $450 billion global market outside of China (where foreign companies aren't allowed), growing at 4% annually.

Humans have consumed nicotine for millennia and likely always will.

Cigarettes have no future; tobacco companies are the first to admit this. But that's where reduced-risk products or RRPs come in.

Since 2011, a series of Draconian anti-cigarette measures in Australia has led to the introduction of plain packs and tax increases that caused the doubling of the retail price of cigarettes in just six years, which in turn has led to the smoking rate falling from 16% to 13% over the same period, and to significant trading down between price segments. A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly $26, well above the $17.80 retail price for a premium pack in the U.K., $6.50 in the U.S., and around $5.50 on average globally, according to the World Health Organization. Assuming the Australian experience applies to price elasticity in other markets, a great deal of headroom remains for price increases globally. At 4% real pricing (based on 6% nominal price/mix and 2% global inflation), this crude calculation suggests that it will be 2051 before global pricing reaches levels at which price elasticity increased in Australia." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

Morningstar estimates BTI has about 30 years before its legacy cigarette business will be in a perpetual sales decline.

It has that long to move to a 100% focus on RRPs and cannabis.

How is that transition going?

Earnings Update: This Global Aristocrat Is Delivering Where It Counts

Global volume declined: 4.2% vs. 9% for MO.

BAT now has one of the broadest platforms across nicotine products, comprising cigarettes, heated tobacco, vaping, and traditional and modern oral products." - Morningstar

How did BTI do so much better than Altria Group, Inc. (MO) in 2022 when consumers worldwide traded down to more discounted cigarette brands?

It was a new category that rescued the volume number last year. Cigarette volume declined by 5.0%, while heated tobacco (up 25.6%) and modern oral (up 21.7%) captured some migration to alternative products." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

BTI's global cigarette volumes fell just 5%, which is in line with historical trends. And its RRP volumes soared, resulting in a completely normal volume decline.

And what about BTI's pricing power? The famous brand loyalty that helps companies like this raise prices fast enough to keep cigarette sales growing even as volumes have declined for over 50 years?

Price/mix was generally very strong in 2022, with 17% in Europe and 12.7% in the U.S., according to our estimates." - Morningstar

BTI's price hikes in the U.S. were nearly 13% in 2022, slightly better than MO's, and in Europe, they hiked prices by 17% due to higher inflation.

Around the world, BTI was able to hike prices higher than inflation rates, driving real sales growth.

What about RRPs? We've seen new product volumes up 22% to 26%, but what about sales?

British American Tobacco

RRP customers rose to almost 23 million, a gain of 4.2 million last year or 21%.

BTI now has more RRP customers than PM

Since 2018, we have grown our Non-combustible product consumer base by 30% on a CAGR basis, reaching 22.5 million in 2022, with more than 4 million added in the last 12 months. And we remain confident in our target of 50 million consumers of non-combustible products by 2030." - CEO, Q4 Conference Call

BTI is confident it can more than double RRP users by 2030.

Non-Combustible revenue as a percentage of Group revenue has more than doubled from 7% in 2018 to 15% today and grew by over 2 percentage points in 2022." - CEO, Q4 conference call

In 2021 13% of BTI's sales were RRPs, and it's now up to 15%. For context, at the start of 2021, analysts expected BTI would take until 2025 to get to 15% RRPs.

Overall sales rose 7.7% and 2.3% in constant currency.

RRP sales rose 37% in constant currency, representing approximately 10% pricing power last year.

In 2022, Vuse further built on its market leadership position in vapor and delivered a 3rd consecutive year of over 40% revenue growth. glo continues to outpace global THP category growth, delivering more than 25% revenue growth. In Modern Oral, Velo delivered another year of over 40% constant currency revenue growth and maintained its leadership position in Europe." - CEO, Q4 conference call

BTI's RRPs brands are growing from 25% to 40% per year and gaining market share in most markets. BTI is the industry leader in vaping in the US, having taken that crown from Juul after the FDA crackdown.

Non-combustible already represents over 30% of our revenue in a total of 11 markets, where we have been most active with our multi-category strategy, and we expect more markets to exceed this 30% level in 2023 as we take our transformation to the next level." - CEO, Q4 conference call (emphasis added).

Remember how Morningstar estimates that 5% volume declines give tobacco companies about 30-year runways before cigarette sales go into perpetual decline? Well, MO's volume declines are now close to double that, meaning MO has just 15 years to get to a smoke-free future.

BTI's volume declines of 5% put it right on track with Morningstar's 30-year time frame.

And while the war has badly hurt PM's RRP plans in Ukraine (20% of RRP sales from Ukraine and Russia), BTI's RRP sales are thriving as it gains global market share.

Operating margins adjusted for currency rose 0.9%, despite higher input costs (due to pricing power).

Through a 65% payout ratio target, management bases the dividend on EPS, which rose 5.8% in constant currency.

Operating cash flow rose 7%, and the 2023 dividend was just raised 6%, representing the 23rd consecutive year of hikes (at least).

BTI is a global aristocrat by S&P's standards

British American Tobacco

For 2023 management expects a 2% volume decline, 4% sales growth, improving RRP margins, and 4% to 6% earnings growth, mostly in the back half of the year.

The Bad News From Earnings

The only bad news from earnings was that management is suspending the buyback for now.

The Board actively reviews our capital allocation priorities taking into account macro-economic factors and potential regulatory and litigation outcomes. Our framework includes continuing to grow the dividend with an average payout ratio of 65% over the long term, maintaining leverage within our target corridor of 2 to 3 times adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA, potential bolt-on M&A opportunities, and share buybacks. At this time, the Board has decided to take a pragmatic approach. Given our incremental investment plans in 2023 to further accelerate our transformation and in light of the uncertain macro environment, higher interest rates, outstanding litigation, and regulatory matters, the Board has decided to prioritize strengthening the balance sheet. This will provide greater business resilience while supporting future financial agility as we aim to reduce leverage more quickly towards the middle of our target two to three times corridor. We strongly believe that share buybacks have an important role to play within our capital allocation framework, and we will continue to keep it under review as we progress through the year." - CEO, Q4 conference call (emphasis added).

BTI is pausing buybacks for now, after doing over $2 billion in 2022, to focus on reducing leverage from 2.9X to around 2.5X.

3.0X or less debt/EBITDA is considered safe for tobacco companies, according to rating agencies.

The payout ratio target of 65% is the best in the industry.

Rating agency safety guideline: 85%

MO: 80% target

PM: 75% target

BTI: 65% target.

Finally, in line with our long-standing commitment to dividend growth, we are pleased to announce a dividend of 230.9p for 2023 (+6%), with growth in line with our constant currency earnings." - CEO, Q4 conference call.

BTI being at its payout ratio target means it has more retained earnings to invest in its business, pay down debt, buy back stock, and can grow its dividend faster.

In fact, over the next few years, even as BTI is ramping up spending on RRPs, to achieve profitability and margins similar to PM's, analysts expect BTI to deliver 6% dividend growth, compared to 3% for MO and PM.

That's the only other negative in BTI's earnings, the fact that RRPs are still generating losses for now.

Though RRP losses fell 61% in 2022.

Philip Morris (PM) was the first to get into RRPs in a big way back in 2013. It took several years to break even, and now its gross margins on iQOS are slightly higher than cigarettes.

Bottom Line: BTI Is Firing On All Cylinders And Delivering Where It Counts.

Reason Two: The Industry's Best Growth Prospects

BTI is trading at 7.9X forward and cash-adjusted earnings. That's an anti-bubble valuation pricing in -1.2% annual growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

Here's what analysts actually expect from BTI in the next few years.

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales -3% 5% 4% 2% 10% Dividend 6% 6% 6% 5% NA EPS 1% 6% 7% 7% 10% Operating Cash Flow -3% 16% 3% 12% 8% Free Cash Flow -2% 10% 7% 11% 11% EBITDA -6% 12% 5% 4% NA EBIT (operating income) -7% 15% 5% 4% NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet.)

Here is the USD-based growth consensus for BTI through 2026 after earnings.

Note the rock-steady 6% dividend growth analysts expect, tracking closely with EPS growth.

And more importantly, note the much stronger free cash flow growth expected as BTI's RRP economies of scale ramp up, and it starts turning a profit on those non-tobacco products, which are growing at 25% to 40%.

What about the long term?

FactSet Research Terminal

Eighteen analysts on Wall Street actually follow BTI, and their median long-term growth consensus is 9.1%.

That's down from 11.8% pre-earnings, but 11.8% was a record-high growth outlook.

PM: 8.6% growth consensus

MO growth consensus: 5.5%.

BTI currently has the title of the fastest-growing tobacco giant and offers the best long-term return potential.

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return British American Tobacco 7.4% 9.1% 16.5% 11.6% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 10.2% 14.3% 10.0% Philip Morris International 4.9% 8.6% 13.5% 9.5% Altria 7.9% 5.5% 13.4% 9.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 8.6% 12.2% 8.5% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% 8.5% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)

BTI is the only tobacco blue-chip where management and analysts expect historical returns to continue.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 14.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted BTI Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted BTI Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,947.47 $482.22 10 $2,146.96 $3,792.65 $1,645.68 15 $3,145.84 $7,386.07 $4,240.23 20 $4,609.44 $14,384.16 $9,774.72 25 $6,753.99 $28,012.73 $21,258.74 30 (retirement time frame) $9,896.29 $54,554.00 $44,657.71 35 $14,500.55 $106,242.36 $91,741.81 40 $21,246.95 $206,903.95 $185,657.01 45 $31,132.11 $402,939.54 $371,807.43 50 $45,616.37 $784,713.25 $739,096.88 55 $66,839.43 $1,528,206.65 $1,461,367.22 60 (investing lifetime) $97,936.56 $2,976,138.81 $2,878,202.26 Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

By locking in a very safe 7.4% yield today, retirees could potentially enjoy a 55X inflation-adjusted return over the next 30 years.

Young investors could see life-changing gains turning $1 into almost $3,000 adjusted for inflation.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted BTI Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.33 10 1.77 15 2.35 20 3.12 25 4.15 30 5.51 35 7.33 40 9.74 45 12.94 50 17.20 55 22.86 60 30.39 Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

What other Ultra SWAN quality aristocrat offers 4.5X the yield of the S&P 500 and the potential for 6X better returns over the next 30 years, and potentially 30X better returns over an investing lifetime?

None, because when it comes to yield, growth, and value, BTI stands alone among global aristocrats.

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Table-Pounding Wonderful Price

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

For 20 years, hundreds of millions of income investors have consistently paid 13 to 14X earnings for BTI outside of bubbles and bear markets.

A 91% statistical probability that BTI is worth 13 to 14X earnings.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-year median yield 4.56% $61.62 $61.40 $61.40 $73.46 $72.81 25-year Average Yield 4.29% $65.50 $65.27 $65.27 $78.09 $77.39 Earnings 13.30 $60.12 $63.18 $67.17 $73.02 $80.33 Average $62.33 $63.24 $64.52 $74.79 $76.72 $63.42 Current Price $37.88 Discount To Fair Value 39.23% 40.10% 41.29% 49.35% 50.62% 40.27% Upside To Fair Value 64.55% 66.96% 70.33% 97.43% 102.53% 74.80% 2023 EPS 2024 EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 2024 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE Forward Cash-Adjusted PE $4.75 $5.05 $4.11 $0.68 $4.79 13.2 7.9 7.9 Click to enlarge

BTI is historically worth about 13X earnings and today trades at just 7.9, an anti-bubble valuation that prices in -1.2% growth while it's actually growing at 9%.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $63.24 $64.52 $63.42 Potentially Good Buy 5% $60.08 $61.30 $60.24 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $53.76 $54.84 $53.90 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $45.06 $48.39 $47.56 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $41.11 $41.94 $41.22 Currently $37.88 40.10% 41.29% 40.27% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 74.35% 77.72% 74.80% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile BTI is a potentially ultra-value, table-pounding, Buffett-style "fat pitch" with a 78% upside to fair value by the end of 2024.

Risk Profile: Why British American Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

BTI's Risk Profile Summary

BTI's Risk Profile Includes

regulatory risk (global and U.S.) - plain packaging laws, menthol ban, nicotine level regulation, RRP tax policies, RRP approvals

smoke-free transition risk (PM is the industry leader)

margin risk: RRP is currently unprofitable

M&A execution risk (BTI tends to make occasional giant deals)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

currency risk (including dividends)

interest rate risk: rolling over debt at potentially much higher interest rates (could cause growth to come in lower than currently expected)

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

BTI Scores 100th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

BTI's Long-Term Risk Management Is Tied For The Best In The Master List (100th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

BTI's risk-management consensus is in the top 80 of all companies S&P rates.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and BTI is exceptional at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor BTI's Risk Profile

18 analysts

three credit rating agencies

21 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In 20 Years To Buy This 7.4%-Yielding Global Aristocrat

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in BTI (I'm not a market-timer).

13/13 Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BTI.

The industry leader in RRP growth and overall growth rates

23-year dividend growth streak

very safe 7.4% yield (1% severe recession risk cut and growing at 6%)

16.5% long-term return potential Vs. 10.2% S&P

40% historically undervalued

7.9X earnings vs. 13 to 14 historical

7.9X cash-adjusted earnings = 0.87 PEG

243% consensus return potential over the next six years, 19% annually, 6X more than the S&P 500

5X more income potential than the S&P

3X the risk-adjusted expected returns.

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

This is deep value high-yield Ultra SWAN investing at its finest. I can't tell you when British American Tobacco p.l.c. will return to fair value, only that it eventually will.

And when that glorious day arrives, anyone who has been patiently buying this global aristocrat British American Tobacco p.l.c. for years will seem like a stock market genius.

More importantly, having locked in 7+% very safe yields, patient BTI investors will be on the road to a rich retirement.