monday.com: Impressive Q4 Highlights 2023 Potential

Feb. 14, 2023 3:47 PM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
990 Followers

Summary

  • monday.com provided a strong fourth quarter of 2022 with above expectation growth and a smaller than expected GAAP loss.
  • The company is trading at a high multiple but has gotten more reasonable since the peaks of 2021.
  • The stock has pulled back significantly with the wider software sector making it a good choice for those without technology exposure.

Business trends concept chart and diagram

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

It hasn't been a great year to be a software investor. The wider software market has been struggling since the start of 2022, even as large enterprises have leaned into digital transformation. We are seeing large increases of

MNDY investor presentation

MNDY presentation (Monday.com investor presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
990 Followers
I have worked professionally in finance in the great white north for many years. I am focused on software companies, medical technology and leaders of innovation. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I prefer Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I also buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. If it's on sale and the fundamentals are strong I will tell you about it. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - time is money. My articles tend to be at points of expected reversal, or strong post earnings rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MNDY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.