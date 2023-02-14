Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 2:52 PM ETAlgoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), ASTLW, ASTL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Moraca - Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

Michael Garcia - Chief Executive Officer

Rajat Marwah - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Ian Gillies - Stifel

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Anoop Prihar - Eight Capital

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Operator

Hello and welcome to today’s Conference Call to discuss Algoma Steel’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. My name is Shamali and I am your operator for today’s call. At this time, I’d like to hand the call over to Mike Moraca, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer for Algoma. Mr. Moraca, please go ahead.

Mike Moraca

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Algoma Steel Group, Inc.’s financial and operating results conference call for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022. Leading today’s call are Michael Garcia, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rajat Marwah, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be made available for replay later today in the Investors section of Algoma Steel’s corporate website at www.algoma.com.

I would like to remind you that comments made on today’s call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which involve assumptions and inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from statements made today.

In addition, our financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, which differs from U.S. GAAP, and our discussion today includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Last evening, we posted a presentation on our financial and operating results to accompany today’s prepared remarks. The slides for today’s call can be found in the Investors section of our corporate website.

With that in mind, I would ask everyone

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.