AIER's Everyday Price Index Increases Nearly 1% In January 2023

Summary

  • AIER’s Everyday Price rose 0.93 percent in January, following a decline of 1.3 percent in December 2022.
  • On Friday, February 10, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics updated the weights of the consumer price index constituents to reflect changes in consumption activity.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics headline US CPI, which includes food and energy, rose 0.5 percent in January 2023, the largest increase in three months.

Customer Buying with mobile app on Supermarket

FG Trade

By Peter C. Earle

AIER's Everyday Price rose 0.93 percent in January, following a decline of 1.3 percent in December 2022. January's rise was the second rise in six months. The Everyday Price Index is up 6.56 percent from one year

AIER Everyday Price Index vs. US Consumer Price Index

January 2023 US CPI headline & core, month-over-month (2013-present)

Bloomberg Finance, LP

January 2023 US CPI headline & core, year-over-year (2013-present)

Bloomberg Finance, LP

