Citigroup Inc. (C) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum (Transcript)

Feb. 14, 2023 3:04 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), C.PK, C.PJ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C.PK) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum Call January 14, 2023 9:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Shahmir Khaliq - Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Susan Katzke - Credit Suisse

Susan Katzke

Okay. Good morning, again. Welcome to our next session at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

For those of you joining us via webcast, I'm Susan Katzke. I cover the large-cap banks for Credit Suisse. And I'm pleased to welcome Citi back to the conference, and I'm privileged to have here with me Shahmir Khaliq, Citi's Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions.

Shahmir, you are a 30-year veteran of Citigroup at the helm of TTS for over -- just over two years now. We're going to do this as a fireside chat. We've got a lot of ground to cover as TTS is really so central to the Citi franchise. So, let's get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Susan Katzke

It's great to have you presenting at the conference. This is the first time we've had you here. Maybe you can give us a little bit about yourself and your background?

Shahmir Khaliq

Yes. Susan, first of all, thank you so much for being here. My apologies for my voice. I have just recovered from a flu. So, it's good to be in Miami, it's cleared the sinuses a bit.

Firstly, it is my first time at CS, but I've been at Citi for about 30 years. And in those 30 years, I've kind of done the full tour, which is first 15 years in banking. My last job in banking was running corporate finance, oil and gas covering Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa in the corporate bank. Then I ran a bunch of countries for about seven years. So, I was in the network. I was in Central Europe. My last

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.