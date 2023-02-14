Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 3:40 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), ACGLO, ACGLN
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Grandisson - CEO

Francois Morin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Michael Zaremski - BMO

Jamminder Bhullar - JPMorgan

Brian Meredith - UBS

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Arch Capital Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before the company gets started with its update, management wants to first remind everyone that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information on the risks and other factors that may affect future performance, investors should review periodic reports that are filed in the company with the SEC from time to time. Additionally, certain statements contained in the call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company intends the forward-looking statements in this call to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Management also will make reference to some non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The reconciliation to GAAP and definition of operating income can be found in the company's current report or Form 8-K furnished to the SEC yesterday, which contains the company's earnings press release and is available on the company's Web site.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.