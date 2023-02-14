Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 14, 2023 3:41 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference February 14, 2023 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - SVB Securities LLC

David Risinger

Great. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for this next session with Gilead. On behalf of SVB Securities, I’m very pleased to host Merdad Parsey from the company to discuss the company’s pipeline prospects.

And so, Merdad, it would be great for you to maybe just comment at a very briefly at a high level about the position you see Gilead in today versus obviously where it was even just nine to 12-months ago.

Merdad Parsey

Sure. Thanks, David and thanks for the invitation. Happy to. Look, maybe I will go back a little bit farther than nine to 12-months ago. When I joined, it is been just over three years now, we set out on a course of really adapting our pipeline and really building Gilead into a company that was going to be - is going to be sustainable for the long run.

Really building on the strength of our HIV and virology pipeline and portfolio, but really growing into oncology in particular, as well as building out our inflammation pipeline and so over that time, I think we have moved very aggressively to build our pipeline out.

As you know, with acquisitions in addition to our internal work and that spans everything from remdesivir in virology to Trodelvy in oncology. We are really happy with where we are right now, with a lot of potential for additional growth over the near-term - over the near to midterm.

And I would say, we do continue to have a goal to try to build the pipeline out to be a truly sustainable pipeline

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.