Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received flak recently from investors (see here and here), and deservedly so.
After benefiting from the pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions and reopening surge, the over-optimism led to a dramatic bust in its operating performance, as we discussed in our previous update.
Despite that, SBLK has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since our late November update, posting a total return of nearly 19% relative to the SPX's 1.4% uptick.
Recall that the operating environment worsened through January (as highlighted in our January article), likely confusing some bearish investors about the behavior of market operators.
Didn't the company report a poor Q3 release, with its Q4 release likely also going to be horrid? Star Bulk is scheduled to release its FQ4 and FY22 earnings report on February 16, so investors will get clarity soon.
Notably, SBLK rallied from our January update, almost hitting our price target (PT) of $24, before pulling back recently. As such, we believe the $24 price level is a critical resistance zone that has proved its mettle against further buying upside.
We think that SBLK could continue to face stiff resistance at the $24 level, which would generally suggest caution on adding more positions. However, we believe the cyclical headwinds on further downward momentum against Star Bulk and its dry bulk peers have shifted favorably.
We urged investors to watch China's reopening closely as it could be a "game-changer." Therefore, we believe savvy market operators have likely leveraged its late 2022 lows to accumulate "quietly" before pushing the recovery upward toward its recent highs.
China's recovery has proved to be faster than expected, with economists upgrading their forecasts from their initial estimates. Although China posted a 2.1% decline in steel output in 2022 due to its property market malaise, it's important to note that it's already "old' information.
It's essential for investors to always bear in mind that the market looks ahead and anticipates. Hence, it's more important to assess the forward cyclical and structural tailwinds that could help SBLK recover from its battering relative to the headwinds that could hamper its progress.
Moreover, India has continued its robust coal imports, driving its industrial needs. India plans to uplift its manufacturing engine as global companies seek to diversify their production capacity away from China. Therefore, the recovery of China's demand for commodities and raw materials could bolster India's aims to "boost manufacturing to 25% of GDP."
The freight index has also seen a boost recently, lifting investor sentiment. However, we believe investors must focus on forward projections for SBLK, which could help investors assess whether the analysts could have overstated Star Bulk's ability to recover its momentum.
Accordingly, analysts expect the company to post a revenue decline of 19.3% in FY23, revised further from January's projections of an 18.7% decline. Star Bulk's adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall by 26.4% in 2023 before recovering by 16.5% in 2024.
We believe China's recovery in H2'23 is critical toward bolstering Star Bulk's ability to meet those estimates, particularly if the world's economy is expected to post lower GDP growth in 2023.
Notwithstanding, it's clear that analysts don't expect Star Bulk's decline to be structural but a well-deserved normalization phase after an unsustainable pandemic surge.
However, investors need to consider whether SBLK's price action is constructive or indicative of a further decline moving ahead.
As seen above, SBLK closed in against our previous PT of $24 at a price level that coincides with the 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) and faced significant resistance.
Hence, we believe some investors could have used the opportunity to lighten up some exposure ahead of SBLK's upcoming FQ4 release.
There's little doubt that SBLK is in a medium-term downtrend and needs to regain control over its 50-week MA before a sustained recovery can be observed.
More conservative investors could wait for a pullback or until a medium-term uptrend has been confirmed. Or wait until the all-clear is seen in its operating performances, suggesting a clear inflection point.
However, the drawback of such an approach is that SBLK could have moved much higher as the market looks ahead. Hence, the reward/risk profile would likely be much less attractive if you wait for the stars to align "perfectly."
High-conviction investors should use pullbacks to add more exposure if they believe that China's recovery and India's ongoing industrial drive would be robust enough to mitigate the risks from the West's economic fallout.
Rating: Buy (Reiterated, PT upgraded to $26.)
Unlock the key to successful growth stock investments with our expert guidance on identifying lower-risk entry points and capitalizing on them for long-term profits. As a member, you'll also gain access to exclusive resources including:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Unlock the secrets of successful investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular marketplace service - specializing in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the hottest growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments