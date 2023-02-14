Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.26K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference February 14, 2023 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - VP, IR

Izzy Lowy - SVP of Clinical Development for Oncology

Andres Sirulnik - SVP, Translational & Clinical Sciences, Hematology

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - SVB Securities

David Risinger

So good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining our session with Regeneron. My name is Dave Risinger. I'm responsible for diversified biopharmaceuticals coverage at SVB Securities. And on behalf of the firm, it's very much my pleasure to welcome Senior Executives from Regeneron. So with us today, we have Izzy Lowy, who is Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Oncology; Andres Sirulnik, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Hematology; and Ryan Crowe, Vice President of Investor Relations.

And so with that, let me turn it over to Ryan to read some disclaimers and then we'll take it from there.

Ryan Crowe

Thanks, Dave. It's great to be here, and I appreciate the invitation to present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Back to you, Dave. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

Great. Thanks, Ryan. So Izzy, I thought it would be great if you could frame, just to start off, Regeneron's vision for oncology looking out over the next three to five years and what you're hoping to deliver.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.