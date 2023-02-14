Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 24th Annual Financial Services Forum (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) 24th Annual Financial Services Forum February 14, 2023 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Santomassimo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Katzke - Credit Suisse

Susan Katzke

So, good morning again to everybody in the room. For those of you with us virtually, I'm Susan Katzke. I cover the large-cap banks for Credit Suisse, and our next presenting bank this morning is Wells Fargo, again this year, a topic pick in the bank space, given both the progress and the increasingly clear potential for this bank to materially improve the returns that you generate.

I'm pleased to be joined once again by CFO, Mike Santomassimo, year three in this role at this conference. So we're going to jump right in. We've got a lot of ground to cover over the next 40 minutes here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Susan Katzke

And let's start really by level-setting around the macro. Let's talk about the operating environment and what, if anything has changed in your view around the macro in the four to five weeks since earnings?

Mike Santomassimo

Yes, well, thanks again for having us, great to be here in person, again. Look, I think the data and you can see it again this morning, the data has been quite mixed. You've got a really strong job market that continues to outperform probably where everybody expected it to be and then you've got some weakness in a lot of other areas, particularly as you look at through the industrial or even consumer side.

And so, you're left with what's going to really happen. You can see the CPI print this morning again was a little bit higher than what was expected there. But I think what you're seeing underneath that is, you're seeing what you would expect. You're seeing some slowdown

