IFN: Bucking The Bearish India Trend In 2023, Ex-Date This Week

Summary

  • India stocks are lower in 2023 as turmoil continues with the Adani Group.
  • The India Fund features a 10% yield and has easily beaten major country index funds.
  • I'm upgrading this CEF with its relative and technical strength, despite a flat return over the last few months.

Bangalore or Bengaluru

shylendrahoode/E+ via Getty Images

Could India be the new emerging market growth engine?

According to data from the IMF, compiled by Bloomberg and BofA Global Research, India is forecast to overtake China as the world's biggest country by population later this year. As

India: Bullish Long-Term Population Trends

BofA Global Research

India Red In A Sea of ETF Green This Year

Finviz

Nifty 50 Under Pressure Along with Adani

The Daily Shot

IFN: Top 10 Holdings, Sector Weights

The India Fund

India Stocks Shunned. But Not IFN In 2023.

StockCharts.com

IFN: Big Volume Off The Low, Back Above $15.50

StockCharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

